Dale Robert Morgan was born on Dec. 10, 1953, to US Air Force Lt. Col. Fred (“Ted”) Baxter Morgan Jr. and Florence (“Floss”) Alwina Lambert in Montgomery, Ala. He passed away peacefully in his home on Sept. 25, 2019.



Dale was raised and spent the majority of his life in Martha’s Vineyard as a beloved member of the community. Dale was a passionate sailor and fisherman as well as a compassionate community member, devoted to serving others. He was raised in a Catholic family that taught him to care for everyone, especially those most in need.



He was loved by many. He was a knowledgeable handyman, a master mechanic, and always willing to help a friend in need. He is missed by many, and will be in the heart of this community, along with his father Ted, for years to come.



He was preceded in death by his father Ted and his nephew John Morgan. He is survived by his wife and lifelong love, Linda Stone Morgan; his mother Floss; his brother Ted (with wife Cindy) Morgan; his brother Tim (with wife Marty) Morgan; his sister Pam (with husband Mike) Dolby; his sister Barbara Morgan; and his brother Scott Morgan. He is also survived by seven nephews, four nieces, six great-nephews, eight great-nieces, and two goddaughters.



A memorial service will be celebrated in the Holy Ghost Society (P.A. Club) on Vineyard Avenue in Oak Bluffs on Saturday, Oct. 5, beginning at 11 am. Please bring a dish to share, a printed photo, or a story.