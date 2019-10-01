John F. Sullivan passed away at home in New Bedford on Sept. 9, 2019. He was the long-time companion of Nina Catelli Vincent, and the son of Frederick and Lillian (Hamblett) Sullivan.

John was raised in Brockton, and was a graduate of the inaugural class from Bishop Sheehan High School. John served in the Air Force for four years.

Over the course of his lifetime, John was an electronics engineer, pilot, sailor, musician, stonecarver, photographer, clocksmith, boatbuilder, artist, and more. But he was best known for being an expert woodworker who could design, create, reproduce, and repair any item. For a number of years, John was a woodworker at Plimoth Plantation in Plymouth. He lived on Martha’s Vineyard for many years, where he built and repaired furniture and was a boatbuilder. Everything John did he did with exquisite craftsmanship.

John leaves behind his longtime partner and caregiver, Nina Catelli Vincent of New Bedford; Nina’s children, Ian Vincent of New Bedford and Rachel Vincent of Revere; a brother, Joseph, and his wife Susan Sullivan of Glastonbury, Conn.; several nieces and nephews; and Nina’s extended family. He was also the brother of the late Ann Sullivan Glenn of Maryland.

All are invited to a celebration of John’s life on Saturday, Oct. 12. We will meet at 1 pm to say goodbye on the Merchant Mariner Memorial Walkway at Fort Taber Park, 1000 Rodney French Blvd., New Bedford, followed by a luncheon at Me & Ed’s Restaurant, 30 Brock Ave., New Bedford, where it is hoped stories and memories of John will be shared.

Donations may be made in John’s memory to the Buzzards Bay Coalition, 114 Front St., New Bedford, MA 02740, to support the work of the David Riggs lab. Or donate to your local land or water conservation organization.

Arrangements are under the care of the Wilson Chapel, New Bedford.