Academic honors

Phi Theta Kappa

Jillian Greeley was inducted into the Alpha Upsilon Mu Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa at Cape Cod Community College on Thursday, Sept. 5. Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society is the largest honor society in higher education, with 1,285 chapters on college campuses in all 50 of the United States, Canada, Germany, the Republic of Palau, Peru, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia, the British Virgin Islands, the United Arab Emirates, and U.S. territorial possessions.