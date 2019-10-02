Aquinnah: It’s time to start thinking about Halloween

The Gay Head 10K is this Sunday at 10:30 am. In keeping with tradition, I will not be running, but I will be at the finish line to cheer people on as they cross back into the realm of nonrunning. Good luck, runners.

This coming Tuesday is Cranberry Day. Happy Cranberry Day to all Wampanoag tribal members. I hope that you have good weather and an abundant harvest. I know the last two years the harvest was quite good, and I hope the trend continues. I look forward to the pictures of young ones gathering berries in the bogs with their families.

This Saturday, Oct. 5, the Chilmark Store will be closing for the season. Between 2 and 3 pm on closing you day you can stop in for a free slice and to say goodbye for the winter. The Outermost Inn is open for dinner Thursday through Sunday until Oct. 13; call 508-645-3511 for a reservation. The Menemsha Bike Ferry is still running through Columbus Day weekend on Saturday and Sunday from 9 am to 5 pm, and by appointment for bike tours. As much as I love the fall here, I hate the one-by-one closings of the up-Island businesses. I like being able to drive 10 minutes and get necessities and gluten-free pizza. I like going up to the Cliffs to eat — at least the shops are open until Thanksgiving. I know it’s a short and intense season for all the establishments up-Island, and that it’s hard to stay fully staffed past Labor Day, but I do wish just one food establishment would stay open through the holidays. Just one.

It’s time to start thinking about Halloween, namely, what is your costume going to be? Do you need help defining and creating it? If so, the library is hosting a Halloween costume clinic on Saturdays in October from noon to 3 pm. You can come with an idea that needs fleshing out or bits of costume that you need help pulling together.

Are you looking for a way to give back to your community? Do you like giving out grant money that isn’t yours? The Martha’s Vineyard Cultural Council, a Local Cultural Council of the Massachusetts Cultural Council, needs a few people interested in helping local arts grow. The towns of Vineyard Haven, Aquinnah, Chilmark, and Edgartown each need a community member to represent their towns in the distribution of local and state funding to help fund projects in the arts, humanities, and sciences.

This is a three-year term which involves two to three meetings per year, serving as an advocate for arts funding and reviewing local applications. I served on the MVCC for six years, and I have to say it is one of my favorite services I have performed on the Island. Please contact Rob Hauck, MVCC chair, at hauckr@gmail.com, or phone 508-684-8045, if you are interested.

Start cleaning out your basements and office spaces: The “Fall Electronics Disposal Day” will be in two weeks on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 9 am to 2 pm on the Martha’s Vineyard Community Services Campus. They take everything electronic- and appliance-related, including old refrigerators to computer keyboards and broken desk lamps. It is a wonderful service that MVCS provides. There are discounts given for carloads.

Patty Young celebrated her birthday with her daughter, Heidi Vanderhoop, and other friends and family at the Outermost Inn last weekend. Happy belated, Patty. The “‘Our’Story” exhibit is still up at the Aquinnah Cultural Center, and I highly encourage everyone to go. It is an interactive exhibit with reading materials and video re-enactments that tell the story of the colonizers coming to America in a vital and moving way. Go check it out.