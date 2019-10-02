Bridge results

At the Sept. 23, 1:15 pm game of the Edgartown Bridge Club, seven tables were in play. First place in the North-South direction went to Barbara Silk and Dave Donald, followed by John O’Keefe and Rich Peia in second, and Sandy and Michael Lindheimer in third. In the East-West direction, Barbara Besse and Wink Winkelman finished first, followed by Jim Kaplan and Brooks Robards in second, and Penny Guest and Cyndee Dennehy in third place.

Nine pairs competed at the Sept. 24, 7 pm game of the Martha’s Vineyard Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven. First place overall went to Dave Donald and Michel Riel, followed by Mollie Whalen and Bea Phear in second place, Carol Whitmarsh and Michael Lindheimer in third place, and Dotti Arnold and Cheryl Neal in fourth.

And at the Sept. 26, 7 pm game at the Island Bridge Club in West Tisbury, nine pairs competed. First place overall went to Mollie Whalen and Cecily Greenaway, followed by John O’Keefe and Andy Jacknain in second, Gerry Averill and Brooks Robards in third, and Barbara Besse and Carol Whitmarsh in fourth.