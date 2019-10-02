Chilmark library’s upcoming events

Learning Spanish and want to practice, or need an excuse to brush up on old skills? Visit the drop-in Spanish-language conversation meet-up on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 3:30 pm at the Chilmark library. The event consists of a short 15-minute topical refresher lesson, followed by 45 minutes of open conversation with optional guided exercises. According to a press release from the library, this will be a beginner-level lesson, with open-level conversation. This meet-up is intended for those who are learning on their own and want to converse with others to practice. Conversation meet-up will continue through the fall.

The conversation meet-up is facilitated by Island Spanish teacher Lorena Crespo. Originally from Ecuador, Crespo is a native Spanish speaker fluent in Spanish, Portuguese, and English. She has a master’s degree in education in curriculum and teaching through Fitchburg State University. She has worked for 13 years as a Head Start home visitor at M.V. Community Services, and she teaches Spanish at the Charter School.

On Wednesday, Oct. 9, join Native Earth Teaching Farm’s Rebecca Gilbert while she presents a talk on natural dyes at 5 pm at the Chilmark library.

Gilbert will show examples of natural dyes from plants grown in the fields and gardens of Native Earth Teaching Farm. She will discuss methods and materials, and hopefully inspire you to try some natural dyeing of your own, according to the release. Bring your questions about this fun and ancient art that bridges a love of plants with a love of fiber.