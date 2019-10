Eugene W. Baer (“Gene”) died on June 24, 2019, in Vineyard Haven. He was 92.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Jacqueline Baer; their four children, Justin Baer, Jon Baer, Gretchen Baer, and Chris Baer; a brother, John Baer, and sister, Rosemary Buetens.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12, at Grace Episcopal Church, William Street, Vineyard Haven, at 10 am, and burial will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery, State Road, Vineyard Haven.