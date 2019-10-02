MVRHS golfers clinch berth in state tournament

1 of 2

The Vineyarders defeated Falmouth 255-285 last Thursday at Farm Neck to clinch a berth in the state tournament, which begins with sectional play at Dennis Pines Golf Course in East Dennis on Oct. 21.

Pete Gillis had the low score, with a 37. Andrew Marchand shot 39, and Liam Marek, 44, with Aiden Marek, Richie Combra, and Jacob Silvia each shooting 45. Jake Mackenzie carded a 38 to lead the Clippers.

After placing third among 11 schools in the Vineyard Invitational at Vineyard Golf Club on Sunday, the Vineyarders took on Nauset Tuesday afternoon at the Captains Golf Course in Brewster. MV beat the Warriors by 15 strokes on Sept. 12 at Farm Neck, and played extremely well in the return match, but Nauset was just too good on its home course, and won, 244-254, handing the Vineyarders their first loss in Cape and Islands League Atlantic Division play.

Pete Gillis led the way with a 38, followed by Aiden Marek (41), Andrew Marchand (42), and Liam Marek (43), with Richie Combra, Jacob Silvia, and Nick BenDavid all at 45.

Nauset’s Will Campbell, fresh off winning the individual title at Vineyard Golf Club on Sunday, shot an outstanding three-under-par 33 to lead all golfers.

“I was very pleased with the week,” Vineyard Coach Doug DeBettencourt said. “We played very well against Nauset. In fact, we played better against Nauset then we did against Falmouth. Two-fifty-four is a very good away score at the Captains. We just ran into a team that played better today.”

The Vineyarders (8-2-1 overall, 6-1 C&I Atlantic) host Dennis-Yarmouth in league play on Thursday at Farm Neck (2:45 pm), and play at Cape Cod Tech on Friday before meeting Sandwich at Sandwich Hollows Golf Club on Tuesday, in a match that will likely determine the league title.