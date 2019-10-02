REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS: Sept. 23 – 27

Chilmark

Sept. 23, Marshall E. Carroll Jr. and Kathie L. Carroll, trustees of Peaked Hill Nominee Trust, sold 399 Middle Rd. to the town of Chilmark for $900,000.

Sept. 25, 96 Menemsha Cross Road LLC sold 96 Menemsha Crossroad to Marshall E. Carroll Jr. and Kathie L. Carroll, trustees of Peaked Hill Nominee Trust, for $900,000.

Edgartown

Sept. 26, Owen Norton LLC sold 12 Baylies Way to Joseph Pastore and Christopher D. Soverns for $408,000.

Sept. 26, Brian M. Hall, trustee of McLambert Ridge Trust, sold 91 Schoolhouse Rd. to John Kenzierski for $725,000.

Sept. 27, Noras Meadow LLC sold 7 Noras Ln. to Max Gouveia and Debra Gouveia for $1,325,000.

Oak Bluffs

Sept. 26, John Edward Marion, trustee of Maravene Family Nominee Trust, sold 58 Barnes Rd. to Jeffery Scheller and Kristen Scheller-Menard for $600,000.