Tisbury: Be eccentric now

Heard on Main Street: Be eccentric now. Don’t wait for old age to wear purple.

I was sorry I couldn’t join in the party celebrating Jo Ann Murphy. After reading all she has done for veterans, I had to add more. I especially appreciated her help when my husband died. She brought Island veterans to Donald’s burial, as well as a clergyman, and even played “Taps.” My children were impressed with how important that was to us. She has to be the best multitasker ever!

Take advantage of the Health Fair at the Tisbury Senior Center on Thursday, Oct. 10, from 4 to 6 pm. Learn what services are available on-Island for keeping you healthy. You can also get tested for blood pressure, glucose, hearing, and even glaucoma. All of this is free. Call 508-696-4205 for more information.

I love the email Minute headlines from the Martha’s Vineyard Times, including the recipes. Last week’s pizza recipe by Sofia McCarron was a special treat just when I wanted one.

Adult crafts at the library this Saturday, Oct. 5, at 3 pm teaches an easy method to recycle old T shirts into rag rugs. No registration needed. Materials provided while supplies last.

The Vineyard Haven library hosts an evening of Celtic/Appalachian music at the Cornell Theater on Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 7 pm. Kyle Anne Carey was raised by her schoolteacher parents first in the Alaskan bush (where she heard Yup’ik Eskimo spoken as often as English) and then in rural New Hampshire. After college, she traveled to Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia, on a Fulbright fellowship to study Gaelic language and music.

Kyle Carey then spent two years on the Isle of Skye, improving her command of the Gaelic language and working with Christine Primrose, one of Scotland’s most revered traditional singers. She has two Gaelic songs on each of her two albums, and on her new CD, “North Star,” which was recorded in Scotland.

“Inviolable — The Fight for Human Rights” will be shown at 7 pm Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the Vineyard Haven library. The documentary shows people working hard for worldwide human rights, followed by a Q and A.

Yarns, fabrics, and needles will be on sale at the V.H. library from 10:30 to 3:30 on Saturday, Oct. 19, at bargain prices. This includes donations from the Heath Hen Quilt & Yarn Shop. You can bring your donations to the library beginning next Tuesday, Oct. 8, through Thursday, Oct. 17.

A new British romantic comedy film called “Yesterday” will be offered at the library at 7 pm on Tuesday, Oct. 22, featuring a struggling musician who, after an accident, is the only person who remembers the Beatles and becomes famous for “his” music. PG-13.

I am surprised how nice the weather seems to be, maybe a sweater, maybe not, but just very pleasant. Our anniversary is a week away. That was a lovely sunny day in northwestern Connecticut, no sweater needed, in 1961. It seems the weather patterns haven’t changed too much, at least in New England.

Happy anniversary today to Julie Immelt and Ben Whelden. It was fun to see her with her son at the fair this year.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out tomorrow to Mya Houston. Saturday, wish the best to Peg Elwell. Sunday belongs to Donald Childs. Pat Benway parties on Monday.

Heard on Main Street: If a relationship has to be a secret, you shouldn’t be in it.