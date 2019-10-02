Tisbury sets shellfish seasons

On Tuesday, the board of selectmen unanimously approved the dates for shellfishing in Tisbury proposed by shellfish constable Danielle Ewart.

Shellfishing season will open for recreational permit holders Oct. 19 outside the ponds and in the harbor; Oct. 21 for commercial shellfishermen.

In Lagoon Pond, the recreational shellfish season opens Nov. 2, and Nov. 4 for commercial. In Lake Tashmoo, the dates are Nov. 30 for recreational, and Dec. 2 for commercial.

After some issues last year, selectman Jim Rogers asked how the stock looks. “This year’s looking better,” Ewart said. “I feel like we’re going to be OK.”

Selectmen took no action on four late applications by commercial shellfishermen. They asked Ewart to review them and make recommendations. “I’d like to see us expedite it,” Rogers said.

Town administrator Jay Grande agreed. “It’s an important thing for these individuals to have an answer.”

Once again, selectmen failed to take action on aquaculture regulations. The board wants Ewart to make it more clear what the revisions are to the regulations.