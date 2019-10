Known for their expressive and colorful programming, Trio Camino brings music from Greece, Spain, and Mexico to the Edgartown library on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 3 to 4:30 pm. Classical guitarist David Grimes, Gregory Newton, and Michael Nigro share a passion for the guitar and for sharing their tunes with international audiences, having performed at festivals in North and South America and Europe. This event is free and open to the public.