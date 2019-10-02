What’s coming up at the Vineyard Haven library

Learn an easy method to upcycle old T shirts into rag rugs at Adult Craft: No Sew T Shirt Rag Rug on Saturday, Oct. 5, at 3 pm at the Vineyard Haven library. Participants will complete a small rug in class or keep going at home. For adults and teens ages 12 and older. No registration required; materials provided while supplies last.

On Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 7 pm, the documentary “Inviolable — The Fight for Human Rights”

will screen, with a Q and A with director Angela Andersen following. The film takes stock 70 years after the Universal Declaration of Human Rights was written. The documentary shows people worldwide who are affected by the actions of their governments or corporations, but also highlights many people tirelessly fighting for human rights.

Kyle Carey’s unique fusion of Gaelic Americana music comes to the Vineyard Haven library on Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 7 pm in “Gaelic Americana: Kyle Carey in Concert.” Her music reflects influences of the American Folk Anthology, the traditional music of Cape Breton, Ireland, and Scotland, and the Appalachian poetry of Louise McNeill. Carey has released two full-length albums, and her third, “The Art of Forgetting,” was recorded in Louisiana and produced by Dirk Powell. According to a press release from the library, PopMatters named the album one of the 20 Best Folk Albums of 2018. Join us for a special evening of music at the Katharine Cornell Theater.

On Saturday, Oct. 19, from 10:30 am to 3:30 pm, the Friends of the Library hold a Fiber and Fabric Sale to benefit the Vineyard Haven library. Yarns, fabrics, and needles will be available at bargain prices, the library’s release states. This year’s sale includes inventory donated by the Heath Hen Yarn & Quilt Shop. The sale will continue on Sunday if materials last. Donations of fabric and yarns for the sale will be accepted from Tuesday, Oct. 8, through Thursday, Oct. 17, during regular library hours.