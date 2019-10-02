World War II plane crashes at Bradley Airport

At least 14 people were injured after a vintage World War II B-17 “Flying Fortress” plane — a historic aircraft that visited and offered rides at Martha’s Vineyard Airport Sept. 16-19 — crashed at Bradley International Airport Wednesday.

According to published reports, the plane, which was owned and operated by the Collings Foundation, crashed as it attempted to return to the runway after experiencing a problem in-air and having trouble gaining altitude.

Connecticut state officials have confirmed there were fatalities in the crash, but the number has not yet been released.

A Twitter statement released by Bradley Airport confirmed that the crash happened Wednesday morning, and a subsequent tweet said the airport reopened at approximately 2 pm.

Connecticut State Police also issued a Twitter statement asking any immediate family members of victims to call the Connecticut State Police message center at 860-685-8190.

Geoff Freeman, assistant airport manager at Martha’s Vineyard Airport, said he has received texts from friends about the crash, and that he wishes the best for victims and their families.

“Everyone at MVY is heartbroken to hear of the tragic event that took place today in Connecticut with the Collings Foundation B-17. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who was onboard and their families,” Freeman wrote in a text to The Times.