Falmouth schools MVRHS Lady Booters, 4-0

The very young Vineyarder girls varsity team got older and wiser on Thursday, dropping a 4-0 home match to the senior-heavy, tournament-experienced Falmouth High School Clippers, who now sit 4-4-2.

Watching a young team mature can be frustrating. This is a squad that has played the likes of Nauset and Dennis-Yarmouth evenly. But you never know. The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) team that showed up in the first half was, well, polite, perfect hosts. The Clippers were treated to first dibs on loose and contested balls and ran the Purple off the ball too many times, jumping out to a 2-0 halftime lead.

Without Ruby Reimann between the pipes, the deficit could easily have doubled or more. Reimann had seven first-half saves, three of which qualified as robbery. Think C&I all-star for this kid, heady, aggressive and a junior. She tallied 13 stops in all by our count.

Freshman Caroline Jane (CJ) Walsh was huge in front, blocking shots and winning ball battles. Freshman Wadeline Florime Hall essentially was the Purple offense and drew double-coverage all day. Frosh Ella Keene was busy shutting down Clipper rushes at midfield all day.

And you could see the wheels turning, particularly in the second half, as the freshman-laden Purple, fought back against the Clippers. Play evened out, though loose marking allowed Falmouth to tally two more no-chance goals.

The Vineyarders showed up. They scrapped in half two. A perfect example was freshman Aubrey Holmes, unceremoniously dumped head over teakettle on a Clipper second-half rush. Holmes leaped up and rushed into the fray, causing the ball to come loose while returning the favor to her tormentor.

Next year for sure, maybe late this year, the Vineyarders will develop offensive support for Florime Hall, learning from the short, intentional triangle passing of Ariana Silvia, Sarah Schlesinger and McKenna Correia, who showed what time together and experience can do.

The Vineyarders (2-6-1) travel to Barnstable on Saturday for a 6 pm kickoff with the Red Raiders.