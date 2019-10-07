Whritenour passed over for Bourne position

Oak Bluffs town administrator Robert Whritenour was not offered the town administrator position in Bourne after becoming a finalist for the job.

Bourne town administrator executive assistant Nancy Sundman confirmed Anthony Schiavi, a former town manager for Ashland, was selected unanimously by Bourne selectmen for the job after interviews with three finalists on Saturday.

Whritenour, who is credited with overseeing Oak Bluffs’s emergence from financial turmoil, has been with the town since September of 2011 where he began as interim administrator before being appointed as town administrator in February 2012. Whritenour is now in the fourth year of a five-year contract he signed with the town in April 2016.

Whritenour could not immediately be reached for comment.