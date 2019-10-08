Storm with strong winds in the forecast

A fall nor’easter, with sustained winds predicted for 40 to 50 mph on Thursday, is prompting some weather-related advisories. The storm is expected to linger from Wednesday into Saturday morning.

The Town of Tisbury issued a warning to boat owners. “You are solely responsible for your vessel and the damage caused by your vessel,” the advisory warns. “This is the time to complete your plan for your vessel.” The town provides recommendations for boat owners at http://bit.ly/Tisburyboats.

Meanwhile, Lagoon Pond Bridge is operating on 24-hour “If you require an opening in an emergency situation please contact the Harbor Dept. office at 508-696-4249. If unable to reach the Harbor Dept. please contact the Communications Center at 508-693-1212.”

The Harbor Department is also pulling dinghy floats at Owen Park at 1 pm Tuesday. Dinghy owners are asked to remove them in advance of the storm.

Steamship Authority spokesman Sean Driscoll said the ferry service will likely issue travel advisories on Tuesday afternoon.