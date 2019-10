Head to the historic Grange Hall in West Tisbury on Sunday, Oct. 13, for the 16th Annual Columbus Day Weekend Festival featuring a number of Vineyard artisans including L.A. Brown Photography. From 10 am to 4 pm, catch all your favorite Island artists and their displays from weaving and fine furniture, to pottery, leather goods, oil paintings and more. For more information, visit vineyardartisans.com.