The Martha’s Vineyard Museum hosts an antique appraisal session on Friday, Oct. 11, from 5:30 to 8 pm. Family heirlooms and yard sale treasures take the spotlight at this fun-filled evening with appraisers from Skinner Inc. Appraisers will identify, comment, and place a value on old objects brought in by the audience. Admission for this event is $75 per person.