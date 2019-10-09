Bridge Results

At the Sept. 30, 1:15 pm game of the Edgartown Bridge Club, seven tables were in play. First place in the North-South direction went to Gail Farrish and Warren Morse, followed by Mollie Whalen and Bea Phear in second, and John O’Keefe and Rich Peia in third. In the East-West direction, Barbara Besse and Wink Winkelman finished first, followed by Judy Maynes and Wendy Wolf in second, and Jim Kaplan and Brooks Robards in third place.

At the Oc. 1, 7 pm game of the Martha’s Vineyard Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven, nine pairs competed in a club championship. First place overall went to John O’Keefe and Andy Jacknain, followed by Dave Donald and Michel Riel in second place, Barbara Besse and Sandy Lindheimer in third place, and Mollie Whalen and Bea Phear in fourth.

At the Oct. 3, 7 pm game at the Island Bridge Club in West Tisbury, the club’s annual meeting was held. The club will explore the possibility of changing to an afternoon game. Also it was decided that a $900 donation will be made this year to the Island Food Pantry and a $300 donation to Howes House Senior Center. At the game following the meeting, ten pairs competed. First place overall went to Mollie Whalen and Cecily Greenaway, followed by Dave Donald and Michel Riel in second, Sandy and Michael Lindheimer in third, and Barbara Besse and Richard Peia in fourth.