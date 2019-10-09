Chilmark: End-of-season in Menemsha

Don’t miss the end-of-season bargains in Menemsha through Monday, Oct. 14. Don’t forget that last soft ice cream at the Galley by 3 pm on Oct. 14. The last outdoor Farmers Market at the Grange is Oct. 12. The red Mobil gas pump on North Road got a fresh coat of paint; a steady flow of cars and shoppers kept Chilmark Chocolates busy until closing on Sunday; the front porch was full of people enjoying free pizza on the last day of the Chilmark General Store for the season. Menemsha barely had a space free during the weekend sunny afternoons; at least three plein air painters had their easels set up in Menemsha over the weekend, and Lucy Vincent Beach had a steady stream of Island visitors and locals out enjoying themselves. Remember schools are closed both Oct. 11 and 14. The Post Office, and federal and local town offices will all be closed on Monday, Oct. 14.

Dog walkers, please be sure to not only pick up after your dogs, but please take your poop bags away with you — all beachgoers and trail walkers will appreciate your efforts.

Kids Farm Mornings continue 9 to 10 am on Fridays at the Grey Barn, plus wine and cheese tastings and more.

Larsen’s Fish Market’s last day will be Oct. 20, so shop away, get your dinner to go, and don’t forget to congratulate them on 50 years.

Fifty diners enjoyed the Kitchen Porch’s Pop-up Dinner at the Beach Plum Inn last week. This week’s Oct. 11 pop-up honoring the Derby is Fish, Fish, Fish; $60, RSVP required, 508-645-9454.

Native Earth Teaching Farm invites everyone to come enjoy the Popcorn Festival, Sunday, Oct. 13, from 10 am to 3 pm, rain or shine. The 4H club, Kids on the Roof, introduce their new “climate activist goats”: Greta, Thea, and Princess Lavender June. The festival is free, and so is the popcorn!

Kara Taylor Gallery is hosting a closing party and trunk show/sample sale with Tybout, showcasing a unique collection of luxury handbags designed by Ty Sinnett on Friday, Oct. 11, from 4 to 7 pm and Saturday, Oct. 12, from 11 am to 3 pm. RSVP to infor@tybout.com for a special offer. 24 South Rd., Chilmark.

Chilmark Community Church welcomes everyone to Pizza Nights on Tuesdays at 6 pm for some welcome food and fun. Tuesday mornings, join Nan Doty at 8 am for qigong and tai chi. Thursday Strings from 10 to 11 am is a drop-in; bring your guitar, fiddle, bass, banjo, mandolin, or whatever you like to play.

The Chilmark library presents the Vineyard Conservation Society and Nina Hitchen leading a discussion on some general principles, tips, and tricks to help us keep our carbon footprint low, have less plastic in our lives, and make less waste on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 5 pm. See artist David Grey’s watercolors through Friday, Nov. 1. Marlan Sigelman’s Contemporary Poetry Club resumes on the last Saturday (Oct. 30) of every month at 3 pm. The book for October is “Joie De Vivre: Selected Poems 1991-2012,” by Lisa Jarnot. Stories and Songs with Rizwan continues on Tuesdays and Saturdays at 10:30 am. Afterschool crafts with Irene are on Wednesdays at 3 pm. Interested in heading to the Boston MFA or any Massachusetts Trustees of Reservations property? If you have a library card, you can check out passes for reduced admission at our town library. The library, now on off-season hours, is closed both Sundays and Mondays. The library will be closed on Tuesday, Oct. 15. Food for Fines is on at our library, or just bring your unexpired donations to the purple Food Pantry collection bin opposite the circulation desk.

Mark your calendars for the Women’s Symposium, coming Saturday, Oct. 26, from 9 am to noon at the CCC.

Don’t forget the online deadline for M.V. Cultural Council Grants is Oct. 15.

Have a great week.