On Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 4 pm, the West Tisbury library presents “Be Emergency Wise,” a talk with West Tisbury’s emergency manager, Russ Hartenstine. According to a press release, you can learn how to prepare for an emergency, what to do during the event, and what to expect afterward. This is the first talk in a six-part program series “Climate Solutions for the Vineyard.” This event is free and open to the public.

“Climate Solutions for the Vineyard” is a monthly series intended to help the Island community prepare for, adapt to, and be part of solutions to the climate crisis. This series is presented by the Island Climate Action Network. Please see the series schedule below, and be sure to check the West Tisbury library website for updates at westtisburylibrary.org.