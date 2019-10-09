Cribbage results

The Vineyard Cribbage Club met at the P.A. Club in Oak Bluffs on Oct. 2 at 6 pm, with 34 players signing up to play in this week’s tournament of six games. You get 2 points for a win, 0 points for a loss, and 3 points for a skunk (a win with greater than 30 points).



First place went to Tony Rezendes of West Tisbury with a 12/5 +98 card; second place was Roy Scheffer of Edgartown with a 11/5 +56 card; third place was Kathy Kinsman of West Tisbury with a 11/5 +56 card; fourth place went to Riccie Tucker of Oak Bluffs with a 10/5 +31 card; fifth place went to Brent Ferreira of Chilmark with a 10/4 +19 card; sixth place went to David Pothier of Oak Bluffs with a 9/4 +36 card; seventh place was Elmer Vanderhoop of Edgartown with a 9/4 +33 card, and eighth place was Mary Alice Russell of Vineyard Haven with a 9/4 +24 card.



Also, the hand of a lifetime: Janet Paquette of Oak Bluffs had a 29-point hand. That is the highest hand you can get in cribbage. We all strive to get one, but not many have achieved it. Congratulations, Janet!



The next tournament play is on Oct. 16 at 6 pm at the P.A. Club. If you can play a game in 20 minutes or less, please come join us.