Hope E. Albertine (“Gerry”), 91, of Edgartown died on Monday morning, Oct. 7, 2019, at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. She was predeceased by her husband, Connell T. Albertine, in 2012.

A memorial service will be held at a later date, and a complete obituary will appear then. Donations in her memory may be made to a charity of one’s choice.