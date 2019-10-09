Let’s hear it from the ladies 

Ladyfest, an annual music and arts festival, comes to downtown Oak Bluffs on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 5 pm to 1 am. The event helps raise awareness and funds for CONNECT to End Violence, a program at M.V. Community Services that aims to reduce domestic and sexual violence and assist victims in need on Martha’s Vineyard.

Ladyfest offers music, shopping, and food all along Circuit Avenue and will feature a main stage outside the Ritz at the bottom of Circuit Ave., and a smaller acoustic stage in Healy Square. Female musicians will perform throughout the day and night.

Co-founded by Rose Guerin and Kelly Feirtag in 2017, with special assistance by the Ritz Cafe owner, Larkin Stallings, Ladyfest features female artists from many genres including rock, soul, and pop, who are mostly based on Martha’s Vineyard. Previous Ladyfest performers include Sabrina Luening, Kate Taylor, Barbara Dacey, Delanie Pickering, Jemima James, Rose Guerin, Siren Mayhew, Lucy Mayhew, Barbara Hoy, Emily Hunsaker, and Jessie Leaman.

Ladyfest partners with CONNECT to End Violence, with a portion of profits going directly to CONNECT, with funds assisting victims with housing, bills, groceries, and other needs.

For more information, email kelly@theritzmv.com, call 917-287-5454, or visit theritzmv.com/ladyfest.