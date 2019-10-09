Sandwich edges Vineyard golfers in battle of C&I contenders.

Despite setback, MV is still in the hunt for a league title.

The Vineyarders traveled to the par-36 Sandwich Hollows Golf Club on Tuesday to play the Sandwich High School Blue Knights in a battle of top Cape and Islands League Atlantic Division contenders.

MV defeated Sandwich by five strokes at Farm Neck on Sept. 19 in the first meeting between the teams, but the Blue Knights returned the favor with a 255-260 win on their home course.

Pete Gillis led the Vineyarders with a 38, Richie Combra was next at 42, then Nick BenDavid (43), Liam Marek (44), Andrew Marchand (46), and Jacob Silvia (47). Mike Barrasso (38) and Tom Hurley (39) led the Blue Knights.

“We had some really outstanding individual performances, but collectively we just didn’t get it done, but it was a good match,” Vineyard Coach Doug DeBettencourt said.

The Vineyarders (10-3-1 overall and 7-2 C&I Atlantic) came into the big match following wins over Cape Tech and Dennis-Yarmouth.

Friday vs. Cape Tech at Dennis Highlands Golf Course in Dennis, the Vineyarders defeated the Crusaders, 9-0, under an “old school” match-play format, with Pete Gillis carding the low score of 38.

The previous day at Farm Neck, the Vineyarders beat C&I Atlantic rivals Dennis-Yarmouth, 248-287. Andrew Marchand paced the Purple with a 38, followed by Pete Gillis (40), Ryan Harding (41), Nick BenDavid (43), Aiden Marek (43), and Richie Combra (43). Noah George (45) had the low score for D-Y.

The Vineyarders have already clinched a berth in the Division 3 state tournament, but the league championship is still up for grabs. MV is scheduled to meet Barnstable at Farm Neck on Thursday, but due to anticipated inclement weather, the match will almost certainly be moved to Tuesday afternoon. The same can be said for the other Atlantic Division showdown, between Nauset and Sandwich. The Vineyarders close out the regular season against Cape Tech at home on Oct. 16.

“I feel we’re having a wonderful year, and we’re looking forward to the last two matches and then defending last year’s victory in the Cape Cod sectionals of the state tournament,” Coach DeBettencourt said.