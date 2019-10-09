SSA seeks feedback on draft mission statement

The Steamship Authority is seeking public input from its ridership and members of its constituent communities on a draft mission statement that was developed following a period of public outreach this summer, according to a press release. The draft mission statement is as follows: “Our mission is to operate a safe, efficient, and reliable transportation system for the islands of Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket in an environment committed to sustainability, accessibility, and community engagement.”

The SSA has developed a dedicated page (steamshipauthority.com/missionstatement) on its website, where those seeking to provide comment on the draft can view the results of the summer’s public outreach sessions, read the staff summary presented to the authority’s board in October, and view the presentation presented to the port council and board.

The SSA is also seeking input from elected officials and residents of the five port communities at the following forums:



Nantucket: 4 pm Monday, Oct. 7, Nantucket Atheneum, 1 India St., Nantucket.

Barnstable: 4 pm Wednesday, Oct. 9, SSA Hyannis Terminal second-floor conference room, 141 School St., Hyannis.

Martha’s Vineyard: 4 pm Thursday, Oct. 17, Martha’s Vineyard Museum classroom, 151 Lagoon Pond Rd., Vineyard Haven.

Falmouth: 4 pm Monday, Oct. 21, SSA Administration Building, 228 Palmer Ave., Falmouth.

The deadline for submitting feedback is Oct. 25. The mission statement project team anticipates returning the mission statement and any revisions to the port council and board at their November meetings for adoption.

Developing a mission statement was one of 10 recommendations contained in a comprehensive review of the authority’s operations conducted in 2018 by HMS Consulting, Rigor Analytics and Glosten Associates. For more information on the SSA’s implementation of the HMS Consulting recommendations, including more detailed implementation plans and a timetable for the projects, visit steamshipauthority.com/HMSreport.