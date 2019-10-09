West Tisbury: Wedding bells

Sept. 28 was a perfect late summer afternoon, perfect for the wedding of Hilary Wall and Brian Cox. They were married at the Chilmark Community Center, decorated inside and out by their friends with tiny, sparkling white lights and pretty bouquets of garden flowers grown and arranged in little vases and jars, also by friends. We sat on benches outside as Hilary’s and Brian’s mothers, Diane Wall and Sue Cox, walked their children down the aisle.

Hilary’s uncle, Rich Rooney, was designated minister of the day to lead them through their vows. Her cousin, Janaye Rooney, and lifelong neighbor, Steve Maxner, were in charge of the music. We ate hamburgers and hot dogs and wedding cake, played games outside, chatted and danced inside, and raised glasses of Prosecco to toast the couple. It was such a simple and lovely wedding in true Vineyard style. Perfect.

Charlie and Teena Parton came from western Massachusetts for the wedding. They sat at our table with Mike and me. We have all known each other for so many years. Diane had moved to West Tisbury from Connecticut to work for the Partons when they bought Alley’s. Diane and Howard Wall and Mike and I have been friends since before we were all married. We watched Hilary and her sister, Tessa, grow up. How lucky we have been for our long friendships.

Hilary and Brian will be known henceforth by a combination of their names — Wallcox. I wish them all happiness and a long life together.

Rose Herman celebrated a momentous birthday, her 18th, on Oct. 1. Many happy returns, dear Rose.

The Martha’s Vineyard Chamber Music Society will present three events at the West Tisbury Church this weekend, part of a series of fall concerts. Barry Swartz will perform Bach’s “Suites for Unaccompanied Cello” in two concerts, Saturday and Sunday evenings at 7 pm. On Sunday afternoon at 3 pm, Mr. Swartz will give a free talk about his research and performances of the suites. The concert prices are $20 each or $30 for both.

West Tisbury emergency manager Russ Hartenstine will speak at the West Tisbury library next Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 4 pm. His talk, about how to prepare for a weather emergency, and what services are available in those situations, is part of a collaboration of the Island Climate Action Network with the West Tisbury and Oak Bluffs libraries. The program will be repeated at the Oak Bluffs library on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 2:30 pm.

Lynne Whiting and Carol Brush will host their eighth annual Fairy and Troll House Building Day this Saturday, Oct. 12, 10:30 am to 12:30 pm, at the West Tisbury library. Participants are invited to bring natural materials for their building projects, and to share stones, sticks, shells, feathers, moss, or anything else you can think of.

Don’t forget that this weekend is Columbus Day weekend. The library, schools, Town Hall, and the Post Office will all be closed on Monday, Oct. 14.

The past few days and nights have been cool, cool enough for a little fire in the evenings to take the chill out of the house. I’m starting to think about flannel sheets and sweaters, too. The cats seem happy to be inside for most of the night, staking out their places well away from one another on our bed. I have begun rereading the autumn chapters of Laura Wainwright’s book, “Home Bird.” Autumn rituals, to be repeated and savored.