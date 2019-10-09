Wonderland Landscaping launches in West Tisbury

The Island’s newest professional landscaping company, Wonderland Landscaping, is now in business. According to a press release, the West Tisbury based company owned by resident Justin Dodge, is a professional landscape company that specializes in mowing and lawn maintenance, lawn restorations, hedge and shrub maintenance, fall cleanups, spring cleanups, mulching, and more. Wonderland Landscaping also offers organic alternatives to select services if desired. Learn more at wonderlandlandscapes.com or contact wonderlandlandscapes@gmail.com or 860-882-2927.