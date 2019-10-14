Patrick Joseph McEvoy, Esq., 89, of New York City died on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. He was the father of Margaret McEvoy Duane, Anne Downing, Mary Kenworth, Ellie McEvoy Bassett, John McEvoy, and Patrick McEvoy.

His funeral service will be held at a later date, and a complete obituary will appear at that time. Donations in his memory may be made to Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard, P.O. Box 1748, Vineyard Haven MA 02568, or to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, P.O. Box 1477, Oak Bluffs MA 02557.