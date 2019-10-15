Berini re-elected Flotilla 11-9 commander

Flotilla 11-9, the Vineyard’s U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary group, re-elected Joe Berini as commander Saturday morning in a unanimous vote. The members of Flotilla 11-9 also unanimously elected Brien Hefler as vice commander.

Berini told The Times he was pleased with the flotilla’s acquisition of two training and patrol vessels during his previous term as commander.

“I’m looking forward to continuing the efforts we made in my first year in adding boats and boating safety and education classes,” Berini said.