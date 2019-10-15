Beth Kramer to leave W.T. library

Beth Kramer, center, is retiring as West Tisbury library director after 12 years at the helm.

Beth Kramer, who has served as director of the West Tisbury library since 2007, has announced that she will be retiring in the spring. A national search is underway to find Kramer’s replacement, and her successor will have some large shoes to fill.

Kramer played an important role in securing a $2.9 million grant from the state to help build the new library, which opened in 2014. Every year the library breaks new circulation, attendance, and programming records, and is a perennial winner of Library Journal’s prestigious Five-Star designation. The library has become the cultural center of the community.

Kramer feels that the West Tisbury library is in a good place for her departure — she’s accomplished many of her goals.

“I look forward to working on a lot of projects I haven’t been able to get to,” Beth said, “and spending some more time with my husband, Doug.”

