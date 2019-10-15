Beth Kramer to leave W.T. library

Beth Kramer, who has served as director of the West Tisbury library since 2007, has announced that she will be retiring in the spring. A national search is underway to find Kramer’s replacement, and her successor will have some large shoes to fill.

Kramer played an important role in securing a $2.9 million grant from the state to help build the new library, which opened in 2014. Every year the library breaks new circulation, attendance, and programming records, and is a perennial winner of Library Journal’s prestigious Five-Star designation. The library has become the cultural center of the community.

Kramer feels that the West Tisbury library is in a good place for her departure — she’s accomplished many of her goals.

“I look forward to working on a lot of projects I haven’t been able to get to,” Beth said, “and spending some more time with my husband, Doug.”