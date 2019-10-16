Applications for Red Stocking fund are available

Red Stocking applications are now available at the following locations: all schools, most banks, Health Care Access, Community Services, Island Wide Youth Collaborative, Food Pantry, Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head, and M.V. Insurance Agency offices.

Mail your completed application by Nov. 8 to receive a Thanksgiving food card. All applications must be turned in by Nov. 15. Distribution of clothing and toys is Friday, Dec. 13, from 9 am to noon, at St Augustine’s Church. For more information, or if you have questions, call either Sandy Joyce at 508-776-0801 or Susie Wallo at 508-776-6050.