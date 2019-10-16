Barnstable dashes Vineyard C&I title hopes at Farm Neck

Martha’s Vineyard and Barnstable met at Farm Neck on Tuesday afternoon, with a share of the Cape and Islands League Atlantic Division golf title on the line for the hosts. Nauset did its part to help the Vineyard cause by beating Sandwich, but the Vineyarders came up four strokes short in a 256-260 loss to the Red Raiders, and finished second with a 7-3 record. Sandwich, despite losing to Nauset, won the Atlantic Division with an 8-2 record. MV is 10-4-1 overall.

Pete Gillis shot the low Vineyard score with a 40; Ryan Harding shot 41; Aiden Marek and Richie Combra each carded 44; Jacob Sylvia, 45; and Liam Marek, 46. Barnstable’s Connor Levesque led all golfers with a 36, and his teammate, Chad Tardone, shot 39.

After closing out the regular season with a nonleague home match against Cape Cod Tech on Wednesday, tri-captains Pete Gillis, Andrew Marchand, and Aiden Marek will represent the Vineyarders at the Cape Cod School Boys Invitational at Willowbend Country Club in Mashpee on Friday. Then the postseason begins at Dennis Highlands on Monday, with the Vineyarders looking to repeat as State Division 3 Cape Cod Sectional champs.