Coming up at the Vineyard Haven library 

The Friends of the Library hosts its Friends Fiber and Fabric Sale on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 10:30 am to 3:30 pm at the Vineyard Haven library, with proceeds benefiting the library. Yarns, fabrics, and needles will be available at bargain prices. According to a press release, this year’s sale includes inventory generously donated by the Heath Hen Yarn & Quilt Shop. Sale will continue on Sunday if materials last.

On Tuesday, Oct. 22, at 7 pm, the library offers Movie Night with the film “Yesterday,” a 2019 British romantic comedy directed by Danny Boyle. The film stars Himesh Patel as struggling musician Jack Malik, who, after an accident, finds himself the only person who remembers the Beatles. The film also stars Lily James as the protagonist’s childhood friend and love interest, Kate McKinnon as his manager, and Ed Sheeran as a fictionalised version of himself. The movie is rated PG-13.

Philip Weinstein’s “Fictions of the Law” (part three of six) takes place at the Katharine Cornell Theater on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 7 pm. Weinstein is the Alexander Griswold Cummins Professor of English Emeritus at Swarthmore College, and will present the next in the ongoing six-part seminar “Fictions of the Law,” studying three classic novels that circulate obsessively around the concept of the law. The evening’s reading is Dostoevsky’s “Crime and Punishment.” This Islanders Read the Classics series is sponsored by The MV Times and the Vineyard Haven library.