Rain or shine, Morning Glory Farm’s annual Pumpkin Festival is a free family celebration of the harvest Saturday, Oct. 19, 10 am to 3 pm. Fun for the kids and grownups includes games, hay rides, face painting, and live music from the Flying Elbows. And, of course, the amazing Punkin Chunkin’ Trebuchet. Come watch what happens when this mighty siege engine whips a hefty pumpkin across the fields.