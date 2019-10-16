Robert Cary Corr, 63, of Wayland and formerly of Vineyard Haven, died on Monday evening, Oct. 14, 2019, at Lahey Hospital in Burlington. Bob was the brother of Sandy C. Dolby, Jeff Corr, and Michael Corr.

His memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 16, at 11 am in the Whaling Church, Main Street, Edgartown, officiated by the Rev. Chip Seadale. A complete obituary will appear in another edition of this paper.

Donations in his memory may be made to the Masonic Angel Fund (provides for unmet needs of children), P.O. Box 5046, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568, or the Overlook Masonic Home (overlook-mass.org), 88 Masonic Home Road, Charlton, MA 01507.

