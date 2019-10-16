Tisbury: Attention knitters and quilters

Heard on Main Street: Time heals almost everything. Give time time.

Knitters and quilters, take note: This Saturday from 10:30 am to 3:30 pm you can shop for yarns, fabrics, and needles at bargain prices at the Vineyard Haven library’s Fiber and Fabric Sale. This sale includes inventory generously donated by the Heath Hen Yarn & Quilt Shop. And the sale continues on Sunday, if materials last.

You can also dispose of electric and electronic items to benefit M.V. Community Services. That runs from 9 am to 2 pm. They take an amazing assortment of things, from refrigerators to laptops to keyboards.

The Order of St. Luke is presenting “Healing for All in Hard Times” at Grace Church on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 9 to 4. The day includes worship music, a regional speaker, and workshops, as well as prayer, lunch, and an afternoon healing service. The public is invited to attend any or all of the day’s events. More at 774-563-3907.

I have fond memories of a high school production of “Our Town.” The author, Thornton Wilder, even attended the dress rehearsal at our private school in Washington, D.C. Now you can enjoy a professional version at the Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse on Church Street. Performances are on Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 pm, Sundays at 2 pm, for most of October.

Support the CROP Walk to help feed people worldwide, this Sunday, Oct. 20, beginning at 2 pm from St. Augustine’s to Trinity in the Campground and back. More from Woody Bowman at cwbowman@earthlink.net.

You do know our oceans need our help. There are not just plastic bottles and rings and junk tossed to the bottom. Did you ever think of fishing nets? Many fishing nets, even made of plastic, have been lost or abandoned in the ocean. They are a big part of the global problem, including all fishing gear abandoned in the water.

Any net or line left in the ocean is a threat to marine life. Nets trap everything in their path, not just fish. They entangle sea turtles, dolphins and porpoises, birds, sharks, seals, and more. These animals swim into nets, unable to detect them by sight or sonar. Hundreds of animals can be caught in a single net. Nets harm coral reefs too, by breaking corals and even blocking needed sunlight from the reefs.

Mark this on your calendar now. Caroline Joy Adams will lead a free workshop, “The Power to Memoir: Writing From Your Life Experience,” at the Vineyard Haven library on Monday, Oct. 28, from 2 to 4 pm. Bring your favorite notebook paper and something to write with. Writing from life experience is just as important for fiction writers as for those who write memoirs.

What do you know about medical marijuana? Next Sunday, Oct. 27, Ray Whitaker, manager of a soon-to-be-opened medical cannabis dispensary on our Island, will discuss potential benefits of medical marijuana as well as the practice of “Start Low and Go Slow,” and more about alternative medicines. That’s 2 pm next Sunday at the Vineyard Haven library.

Did you get your flu shot? I don’t know how they can tell, but it is supposed to be “more effective” this year. I wouldn’t get it if I did not expect it to be effective. Are they playing with our minds?

On Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 7 pm at our library you can see “The Cat Rescuers,” a documentary about saving cats in New York City. The Brooklyn volunteers rescued lots of cats with skill and humor, and were able to reduce animal suffering, all of which they found also changed their own lives.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out on Saturday to Ryan Angelastro, son of Heather and Paul. Wish the best on Sunday to Jeff Serusa and Jackie Hunt. Monday belongs to Dylan Jacobs.

Heard on Main Street: Don’t compare your life to others’. You have no idea what their journey is all about.