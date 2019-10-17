Steamship Authority cancels morning ferries

1 of 7

Updated 10:20 am

Another powerful coastal storm has knocked out power to some areas and caused ferry cancellations. The National Weather Service out of Norton reports a wind gust of up to 58 mph in Edgartown and as high as 90 mph in Provincetown.

According to the Eversource online map, there are more than 1,000 customers without electricity on the Island, most of them in the Aquinnah area.

The Island’s elementary schools have a delayed opening. “Thurs., Oct. 17: MV Public Elementary Schools Only: 2 hr. delayed opening,” according to an email. The Martha’s Vineyard Public Charter School is closer today due to the weather, according to director Pete Steedman.

Edgartown Police reported on their Facebook page: “Busy night Island wide for emergency services. Trees down, power outages, street flooding, and so much more. Clean up has already started. Please drive carefully as you start your day. Some clean up work will continue into the morning hours.”

The West Tisbury Police wrote: “As of 5:30 am Music Street is impassable due to lines in a tree across the road. Keep your eyes open for traffic cones marking hazards. Power crews are working to restore power.”

The following trips on THURSDAY 10/17/2019 have been canceled due to Weather conditions.

M/V KATAMA 5:30AM Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole

M/V GOVERNOR 5:30AM Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven

M/V NANTUCKET 6:00AM Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole

M/V ISLAND HOME 6:00AM Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven

M/V GOVERNOR 6:30AM Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole

M/V KATAMA 6:30AM Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven

M/V ISLAND HOME 7:00AM Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole

M/V NANTUCKET 7:00AM Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven

M/V KATAMA 7:30AM Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole

M/V GOVERNOR 7:30AM Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven

M/V ISLAND HOME 8:15AM Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven

M/V KATAMA 8:35AM Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven

M/V NANTUCKET 9:30AM Woods Hole to Oak Bluffs

M/V GOVERNOR 9:50AM Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven

M/V NANTUCKET 8:15AM Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole

M/V GOVERNOR 8:35AM Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole

M/V ISLAND HOME 9:30AM Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole

M/V KATAMA 9:50AM Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole

M/V ISLAND HOME 10:45AM Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven

M/V KATAMA 11:05AM Woods Hole to Oak Bluffs

M/V NANTUCKET 12:00PM Woods Hole to Oak Bluffs

M/V GOVERNOR 12:20PM Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven

M/V NANTUCKET 10:45AM Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole

M/V GOVERNOR 11:05AM Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole

M/V ISLAND HOME 12:00PM Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole

M/V KATAMA 12:20PM Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole

The following trips have been diverted from Oak Bluffs to Vineyard Haven, if the ferries begin crossing again.

M/V NANTUCKET to Woods Hole 10:45AM

M/V KATAMA to Woods Hole 12:20PM

M/V NANTUCKET to Woods Hole 1:15PM

M/V KATAMA to Woods Hole 2:50PM

M/V NANTUCKET to Woods Hole 3:45PM

M/V KATAMA to Woods Hole 5:20PM

M/V NANTUCKET to Woods Hole 6:15PM

M/V KATAMA from Woods Hole 11:05AM

M/V NANTUCKET from Woods Hole 12:00PM

M/V KATAMA from Woods Hole 1:35PM

M/V NANTUCKET from Woods Hole 2:30PM

M/V KATAMA from Woods Hole 4:05PM

M/V NANTUCKET from Woods Hole 5:00PM