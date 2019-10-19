MVRHS tunes up Monomoy 36-8 with Nantucket on its mind

1 of 5

The Vineyarders of Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) tuned up for the Island Cup game next week with a convincing 36-8 win over Monomoy Regional High School (now 1-5) in Harwich Friday night.

The Vineyarders (now 4-2) and the Nantucket Whalers (2-3) vie for the Cup for the 40th time next Saturday at 1pm at Dan McCarthy Field in Oak Bluffs.

The Vineyarders jumped out early Friday night and took a 21-6 halftime lead, scoring twice in the second half to win going away. Ty Mathew (44 yards) and Hunter Meader (18 yards) had a pair of rushing TDs for the Purple, and Antone Moreis chipped in a one-yard fourth quarter TD to seal it. Going into Friday night, Moreis was second in scoring among Division 6 Emass players. With 76 rushing yards on Friday night, Moreis has nine TDs and 548 yards rushing in the last four games.

The Vineyarders had 300-plus total yards for the third week in a row, including 242 and 43 passing yards.

The Vineyarders have established a pattern of play this season that has served them well (when they behave themselves). Long offensive drives, featuring several skill players, have been key to success.

Moreis’ success has made him a magnet for defenders and the Purple has other talent to take advantage of defenses. For example, Jayden Coyle had 56 yards on three carries to get into the red zone on Moreis’ fourth quarter score, finishing a 14 play 74 yard drive. Not to be overlooked this week, was the running back debut of lineman Brian Torres who busted it for four yards on two carries.

The point-after kicking game has been weak (a second blocked attempt in two weeks) this season but the two 2-point conversions this week looked better.

The swarming defensive schemes favored by coach Donald Herman is making itself a constant this season. Four players: Jayden Coyle, Meader, Josh Pinto and Braden Sayles each had five tackles and 11 players showed up on the defensive stat sheet.

Kudos to assistant coach Jared Meader whose tech skills permit him to produce complete, articulate game stats shortly after the final whistle to the delight of occasionally, whiny reporters.

The Vineyarders now prepare for their Saturday, Oct. 26 matchup with Nantucket. A win, in addition to returning the Island Cup to MVRHS, could give the Purple a share of the Cape & Islands Lighthouse Division crown in 2019.