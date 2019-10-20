Lady-led Ladyfest lays on the jams

1 of 6

The third annual Ladyfest rocked and rolled all night along a closed off Circuit Avenue in Oak Bluffs.

The evening’s lineup ran the talent gamut with acts from near and far like Lucy Mayhew, Sol y Canto, Rose Guerin, Bombshell, Baby Girl, Lady Slim, Missis Biskis, Kate Taylor, Jemima James, Jodie Treloar Sampson, Alisa Amador, the Outskirts, Barbara Dacey, Sabrina & the Groovers, Auntie Em & the Bedspins, the Jaywalkers, Jhon Lucas & Carol, and DJs Lili and AP.

The yearly concert was co-founded in 2017 by Rose Guerin and Kelly Feirtag, with assistance from the Ritz’s owner, Larkin Stallings. The organizers partnered with Connect to End Violence, a program of M.V. Community Services (MVCS), to raise awareness about domestic violence and abuse in our small community.