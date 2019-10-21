Getting ready for state tourney

1 of 4

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) boys varsity cross-country took third place among the 45 Division II high school teams competing in the Bob McIntyre Twilight Invitational meet Oct. 18-19 at the Barnstable County Fairgrounds in Falmouth.

The glittery team finish was led by senior captain Peter Burke’s fourth- place finish and junior Isaac Richards’ 16th place with support from sophomore Borja Tolay (46th), Kieran Karabees (76th), junior Owen Atkins (82nd), and Vito Aiello (99th/17:40.5) among the 325 competitors.

The Invitational, in its ninth year drew nearly 50 schools statewide to compete in 5K Varsity, Junior Varsity, Freshmen (2.1 K) and Sophomore events. In addition to multiple top 10 and top 20 finishes, it is noteworthy that almost all Vineyard runners finished in the top half or better in their respective races.

Sophomore Zach Utz, who has struggled with injury in the early going, returned with a fourth place finish to lead a cohort of MVRHS sophomores to a second-place finish among 13 teams and 134 runners in the sophomore race. Jonathan Norton finished 13th, Daniel daSilva (15th), Sam Fetters (54th), Henry D’Andrea (56th) and Calvin Brooks (80th) in the field.

In the girl’s events, Adrienne and Eloise Christy finished 23rd and 25th among 217 runners in the varsity 5K and Margaret Sykes (31), Amber Cuthbert (38) and Ashley Biggs (54) ran strongly against the 169 Junior Varsity runners, and Sarah Creato ran 68 out of 183 runners in the sophomore race.

In the Boys JV race, Duncan Brown (33rd), Matt D-Andrea (38), JoJo Bonneau (66), Ethan Creato

(84), Dash Christy (104), and Owen Steenkamp (218) ran The Purple to an eighth-place team finish in a crowded field of 268 runners. Nathan Cuthbert (50th) led The Purple freshman boys, followed by Linus Munn (98),and Carlos Borgus (146) in a field of 212 runners.

Freshmen Adrienne (23rd) and Eloise (26th) Christy stood out among 217 competitors in the girls Varsity event. Sara Creato finished 48th among 79 runners in the sophomore race.

The McIntyre Invitational is the beginning of elite end of year competitions and serves as a good measuring stick, a positive one from the Vineyarder standpoint, as schools prepare for the Mass State Track Coaches Invitational on Nov. 2, followed by the EMass championships on Nov. 9 at Wrentham, the All State Championship on Nov. 16 in Gardner, Ma., and potentially, the Nike regional meet on Nov. 11 in Wappinger Falls, N.Y.