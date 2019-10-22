Edgartown makes minor changes to shellfish regs

Edgartown selectmen approved two minor changes to their shellfish regulations at the board’s meeting Monday.

Shellfish constable Paul Bagnall introduced the changes.

“A commercial license holder is only entitled to fish under terms of a family permit in any family area on limits and conditions on any species for which the license holder is not actively commercially fishing for that season,” Bagnall said reading from a letter. This changes the determination from a weekly basis to a seasonal basis, according to the shellfish department.

The second was an addition to the Aquaculture License Policy. It changed the end of paragraph C to “with the exception of upwellers, which will be removed from the water Dec. 31 to March 1 annually, and will be located with the approval of the harbormaster.” This will add the requirement to get upwellers out of the water for the winter.

“We just want to codify it so that…if anyone’s going to get stuck in the ice we can get them moved hopefully,” Bagnall said.