Bridge Results

The Edgartown Bridge Club did not hold a game on Oct. 14 due to the Columbus Day holiday.

At the Oct. 15, 7 pm game of the Martha’s Vineyard Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven, eight pairs competed in a special Club Appreciation game. First place overall went to Rich Peia and John O’Keefe, followed by Dave Donald and Michel Riel in second place, and Ed Russell and Deirdre Ling in third place.

At the Oct. 17, 7 pm game at the Island Bridge Club in West Tisbury, seven pairs competed. First place overall went to Miles Jaffe and Barbara Besse, followed by Mollie Whalen and Cecily Greenaway in second. In a four-way tie for third place were Bea Phear, playing with Barbara Silk, Dave Donald, playing with Michel Riel, Diane Drake, playing with Lolly Hand, and Deirdre Ling playing with Carol Whitmarsh.