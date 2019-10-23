Fall Vineyard Haven library schedule changes

Sunday, October 20 will be the first Sunday of the season that the

Vineyard Haven library will be open. According to a press release, the library will be open from noon to 4 pm throughout the winter, except for a few holiday weekends. Please check our events calendar for information on free Sunday afternoon programs at the library, including a talk on Medical Marijuana at 2 pm on October 27.

The library will be closed for Veterans Day on Monday, November 11.

For Thanksgiving, the library will close early at 1 pm on Wednesday,

November 27, and remain closed on Thursday, November 28 and Friday,

November 29. The library will be open regular hours on Saturday and

Sunday of Thanksgiving weekend.

