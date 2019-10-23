Get ready for a frightfully fun Halloween

Island gears up for spooky celebration with pumpkin carving, costume workshops, and more.

Whether you are looking to create your own spooky costume, or carve your most creative jack-o’-lantern out of a homegrown Morning Glory Farm pumpkin, there are many options on-Island to get geared up for a spooktacular Halloween.

On Thursday, Oct. 24, the Oak Bluffs library holds a ghost-making party at 6 pm, where folks will use cheesecloth, balloons, and glue to make ghosts for decoration. Preregistration is required; call 508-693-9433 to register.

The following day, on Friday, Oct. 25, the West Tisbury library invites the community to partake in an interactive film screening of “Hocus Pocus” at 3:30 pm, complete with Halloween candy and props to be used at certain times throughout the showing. Costumes are welcome.

The Edgartown School Parent Teacher Association is holding a Halloween party from 5:30 pm to 7 pm the same day, with pizza, spooky games, prizes, music, and awards for the scariest costume.

During the weekend of Oct. 26 and Oct. 27, the FARM Institute will host the annual Barnyard Boo, with crafts, hayrides, a garden trick-or-treat, and s’mores around a roaring campfire. This event goes from 3 to 5 pm both days.

In Oak Bluffs on Saturday, Oct. 26, stop by local businesses that have a Halloween poster displayed in their window anytime between 10 am and 2 pm. Whether it’s a trick, or a treat, kids and families will love traveling down Circuit Avenue and getting ready for the main event on Halloween night.

Also on Saturday, the Aquinnah library will host a costume clinic at 12 pm for kids wanting to start, or put the finishing touches on, their costumes.

And get ready to display your artistic talent with pumpkin carving at Morning Glory Farm the same day. Starting at 12 pm, Islanders will craft the best jack-o’-lantern they can and compete in a contest to win a bountiful gift basket and a $100 gift certificate to the farm. There is no cost for entry or for your pumpkin. Carved pumpkins will be displayed at the farm for the next three days.

At 10 pm, the adults get to play, with Halloween parties at both the Loft and the Atlantic.

The next day, kids can head to Edgartown starting at 12 pm, trick-or-treat at various Island businesses, and gather all the sweets they can carry.

Finally, on Halloween, the Edgartown library will transform into a medieval castle complete with jesters, noblemen, and jousting horses. The castle will be open from 10 am to 5 pm.

The West Tisbury library also hosts its own Halloween party, from 3:30 pm to 5 pm on Halloween day. There will be sweet treats, hayrides, and crafts for all ages (come in costume).

Head to the Tisbury town hall from 4:30 to 7:30 pm for an evening of creepy costumes and candy galore, but don’t miss the Halloween parade on Main Street from 4 to 5 pm, sponsored by the Vineyard Haven Business Association. Main Street will be closed to traffic for the duration of the parade.

If you are looking for a real scare, head to the Martha’s Vineyard Film Festival at 7:30 pm for a special screening of “Us” by director Jordan Peele.

With all the Halloween events happening across the Island, this year is sure to be frightfully fun.

