Island schools to be reviewed by DESE

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s (DESE) Office of Public School Monitoring (PSM) will conduct a Tiered Focused Monitoring Review of Island schools the week of Nov. 18.

Every three years, the PSM visits each school district and charter school to assess compliance with federal and state special education and civil rights regulations. Parents were notified by letters in English and Portuguese.

The focus of DESE’s visit with regard to special education will include student assessments, determination of eligibility, the individualized education program (IEP) team process, and IEP development and implementation.

Areas of review related to civil rights include bullying, student discipline, physical restraint, and equal access to school programs for all students.

Prior to the visit, an online survey will be sent to all parents of students with disabilities receiving school services.

A parent orientation will be held on Monday, Nov. 18, at 4 pm at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, where members of DESE will explain the review process and answer questions.

Parents may call Julie Evans, PSM chairperson, at 781-338-3754 to request additional information. Island parents may also call directors of student support services Nancy Dugan at 508-696-0156, ext. 20, or Hope MacLeod at 508-693-1033, ext. 136.