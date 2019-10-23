Mia Arenburg joins sullivan + associates

sullivan + associates architects is pleased to announce Mia Arenburg has joined their team as project designer. According to a press release, Arenburg is a native Islander, and recently graduated from Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD). She earned her B.F.A. in architecture, with a minor in architectural history. At SCAD, Arenburg served as project manager in the American Institute of Architecture Students’ Freedom by Design chapter.

Raised on the Island, where her father was a builder, Arenburg had the opportunity to visit job sites and learn about construction from an early age. A class in building arts at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School solidified her interest in architecture, and propelled her to pursue advanced studies.

Mia Arenburg’s area of focus is wood construction and architectural designs that respond to social, climate, and environmental issues.