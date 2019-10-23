Nightfall on the water at Christina Gallery

1 of 5

The work of one of America’s premier maritime artists can be found at the Christina Gallery in Edgartown. William R. Davis’ historically accurate oil paintings of ships and lighthouses have been featured at the gallery since 1996, right around the time that the artist was making a name for himself in the art world at large. Since then, Davis has attracted quite a following on the Island, as well as nationally and internationally.

“He really does a lot of research,” says gallery owner Christina Cook. “He makes sure the details are accurate.” Davis’ work is firmly rooted in the realist tradition, and he credits both the Hudson River School painters (of whom he is often considered a descendant) and the Tonalists of the late 19th century as strong influences.

This past year Cook added a series of paintings representing a new dimension to Davis’ work. Recently the Cape Cod–based artist began executing small nocturnal scenes. According to Cook, “He has always enjoyed capturing a sensational sunrise or sunset, but never really explored evening views.”

“Nocturnes make up a very small percentage of painted artwork,” the artist says. “Lots of folks have no fear of taking nighttime photos, but few will try to paint one.”

The wonderfully moody works on display are small, remarkably detailed images of marine scenes under moonlit skies. “Evening by Edgartown Light” captures the beauty and peaceful atmosphere of Edgartown Harbor after dark, with a handful of classic sailing vessels and a sprinkling of distant lights from the Chappy shore in the background, and the lighthouse and a couple of tiny figures in the foreground. A bright full moon illuminates the scene. “Evening on the Mooring,” a somewhat larger image, features a wonderful emerald-green palette, with sky fading into the sea and the sails of a schooner rising into a crescent moon sky. Again, two tiny figures on a dinghy add perspective. The unique color and composition of this painting show a master’s eye.

“Normally I don’t have this many small paintings by [Davis],” says Cook. “It’s been nice to offer something smaller this season. Despite their size, these are beautifully finished little paintings. He’s a historical painter. He limits himself to 30 different colors for historical accuracy.”

In order to get the most impact from the nighttime scenes, Davis starts off with black-, as opposed to light-colored, panels. This allows for a richness and depth to the colors as he layers them on. “The way I’ve been painting them is new to me,” says Davis. “Before, the paintings were not as intense. They were never that dark, not as luminous. A nocturne takes advantage of an interesting source of light.”

“I am working in a reverse dark-to-a-light method, and this forces me to start way darker than I usually would,” explains the artist. “Having this deeper background allows a greater amount of contrast when I want to use a strong red or yellow as a source of bright light. Rich colors such as deep red and yellow are dark on a white surface. But against a deep indigo blue sky, they are backlit, and jump right out visually.”

Davis uses old black-and-white photos and other sources to ensure accuracy in the historic ships and structures that he depicts, although the actual scenes are generally drawn from his imagination. Detail is very important to the artist. He notes that he has an extensive library of maritime books for reference.

In the early 1980s, Davis started showing his work at the prestigious Mystic Maritime Gallery in Connecticut. In 1987, he was the subject of the gallery’s first-ever solo show, and all 28 of his paintings sold at the opening reception.

He continues to exhibit his work there, and in 1990, he received the Mystic Maritime Gallery Award of Excellence. ”When you’re showing at Mystic, people know the vessels, they know the rigging,” says Davis. “You have to be accurate.”

Davis’ work has been featured in major shows all over the country, including the renowned Salmagundi Club in New York City. and he has attracted many serious collectors worldwide. His work has been featured in various books, and art and maritime journals. Amazingly, Davis is completely self-taught. Although he had been painting and drawing since childhood, Davis only got serious about his artwork around the time he was living on the Vineyard and doing construction work. A client spotted one of the artist’s paintings of a steamboat and commissioned him to do another one for him. As Davis puts it, “I never looked back.” He first showed his work at the Island Inn before being invited by Cook to join the ranks of the Christina Gallery artists.

Davis is a perfect fit for the four-decade-old gallery, which focuses on traditional art, including Impressionism and Expressionism by contemporary artists, and marine and landscape paintings by living masters. The gallery also offers an extensive collection of antique maps and nautical charts, as well as the Modern Masters collection of works by such well-known artists as Mary Cassatt, Renoir, and Maurice Utrillo.

The Christina Gallery, 5 Winter St., Edgartown, is open most days from 10 am to 5 pm, or by appointment. Call ahead to check on hours at 508-627-8794 or 800-648-1815.