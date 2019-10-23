Winter escapes

Near and far, these offseason retreats are one giant reset button.

It’s time to start thinking about that well-earned winter getaway, and whether it’s hunkering down in a cabin in Vermont, scuba diving with whale sharks in the Carribbean, or learning about textiles in Mexico, yes, you deserve a break. And in the spirit of keeping things Local, as we tend to do, we’ve rounded up a list of winter retreats offered by Islanders.

Nov. 6-11, 2019

Barbados Yoga and Wellness Retreat

Join Lora Ksieniewicz, owner of Yoga on the Vine, for a getaway that features a stunning private beach, two private pools, and rooms with a view. Three complementary spa services per person. Two yoga classes per day. Daily meditation and optional workshops. For more information, visit yogaonthevine.com.

January 17-27, 2020

Yoga Immersion Teacher Training on Martha’s Vineyard

Sherry Sidoti, owner of FLY Yoga School, hosts an immersive 200-hour yoga teacher training right here on Martha’s Vineyard at a private retreat location in West Tisbury. Deepen your practice with this life affirming journey for the body, mind, and soul. Second required training dates are April 17-27. For more information, visit sherrysidoti.com.

January 2020

Oaxaca Women’s Mastermind Retreat

Ky Keenan of Not Your Sugar Mamas and Randi Sylvia of Kenworthy Design offer a retreat for women creatives and entrepreneurs who want to collaborate, learn, and be inspired. Includes culture excursions, yoga and meditation, lots of delicious food, and workshops. Visit kyleenkeenan.com or kenworthydesign.com for more information.

Feb 4-9, 2020

Isla Mujeres Yoga and Wellness Retreat

Lora Ksieniewicz offers another yoga retreat, this time in the Caribbean. An easy flight into Cancun, and only accessible by ferry from there. The island is mostly navigated by golf cart, with pristine access to the natural beauty of the region. Rooftop yoga shala overlooks the ocean. For more information, visit yogaonthevine.com.

February 11-16, 2020



Holbox, Mexico Yoga Retreat and Renew

Sherry Sidoti is bringing a group to the small secluded Isla Holbox in Mexico. Bikes, golf carts, and your two feet take you around this island. Yoga, meditation, snorkeling, and plenty of beach time. Off the grid. For more information, visit sherrysidoti.com.

Feb. 27 – March 1, 2020



Vermont Insight Retreat

Yoga on the Vine’s Lora Ksieniewicz hosts a silent meditation and yoga retreat in a historic home in the mountains of Vermont. A silent retreat is an opportunity to deeply reset and connect inwards. Meditation, self-guided yoga, teacher-guided yoga, meals, and dharma talks. For more information, visit yogaonthevine.com.

April 18-25, 2020



Tuscany Culinary Wellness Retreat

Not Your Sugar Mama’s Ky Keenan invites all to a nourishing culinary and wellness tour of Italy. Discover the vibrant, plant-based wonders of Rome and Tuscany. Cooking classes, workshops, guided tour, and daily yoga and meditation practices. For more information, visit kyleenkeenan.com.